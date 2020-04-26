Dennis Rodman reminisces about ‘Bad Boys’ [VIDEO]

When thinking about the greatest defenders ever to play in the NBA, former Detroit Pistons icon Dennis Rodman certainly comes to mind, especially around these parts.

During his time with the Pistons, from 1986 through 1993, Rodman developed not only into a great defender but also into an elite rebounder in the league. In fact, during his final two seasons in Detroit, he averaged over 18 rebounds per game (18.7 during the 91-92 season and 18.3 during the 92-93 campaign).

Rodman will always be known as a key member of the “Bad Boys” for his physical, all-out-hustle style of play.

Back in 2017, Rodman was in Grand Rapids, MI for the Grand Rapids Drive game against the Lakeland Magic, where he is scheduled to deliver the game ball to center court for the opening jump ball.

While talking to the media, Rodman reminisced about his days as a member of the Detroit “Bad Boys.”

Check it out.

In addition to talking about the “Bad Boys,” Rodman also commented on how he thinks he would do in today’s NBA.

From MLive:

“I think I’d average about 20 rebounds, easy,” he said. “The way they play today, they shoot the ball so fast and they shoot so quickly … and even when I played I was getting rebounds against guys bigger than me, like 270, 280, and I’m like 6-6, 215, 220 and getting rebounds.

“Today, I’d be loving it because it would be so easy to get (rebounds). A lot of players today don’t really extend their game to be physical.”

As far as today’s players surviving “back in the day,” Rodman does not believe they would handle the heat.

“I don’t think these guys would last,” he said with a laugh. “They complain going, ‘Oh, I need rest.’ You should have been back there in the 80s and 90s. We played like 96 games a year.

“And they’re going ‘Oh, my elbow hurts’ and they’re sitting out like a week. And these guys are making like $25 million a year and they complain about that? I’m like damn man. I wish we had that back then.”

Yep, sounds about right.