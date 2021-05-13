Dennis Rodman’s 60th Birthday tribute video will make you tired

Sharing is caring!

Happy 60th Birthday, Dennis Rodman!

Today we honor “The Worm” by taking a look at a tribute video put out by Bleacher Report.

If Rodman’s playing days were before your time, you are about to see highlights of one of the greatest defenders ever to play basketball.

I’m not going to lie, just watching how Rodman played and the 100% effort that he gave (usually) makes me need a nap!

Happy 60th birthday to Dennis Rodman. The man that could NEVER be out-hustled 😤 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/VQQMzsdNEu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2021