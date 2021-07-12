Denver Broncos announce passing of longtime assistant Alex Gibbs

Sharing is caring!

The NFL family is mourning the loss of a long-time member of their extended family today.

Alex Gibbs, who served as offensive line coach for a pair of Super Bowl wins for the Denver Broncos, died Monday at the age of 80. The Broncos confirmed the passing on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach. During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades — including back-to-back World Championships — while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history,” the team said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife, Trina, and the entire Gibbs family as well as Alex’s many former players and fellow coaches.”

He started his career as Denver’s line coach for four years before returning in 1995 as assistant head coach/offensive line coach that ended after the 2003 season following nine years. He would later return in 2013 as a consultant.