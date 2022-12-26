Denver Broncos fire HC Nathanial Hackett

- Advertisement -

Well, that did not take long. On Sunday, the Denver Broncos were absolutely embarrassed by a bad Los Angeles Rams team, and according to reports, Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett has been fired. Hackett was hired by the Broncos following the 2021 season, and the hopes were that he and Russell Wilson would be able to lead the team to a Super Bowl.

Denver Broncos fire head coach Nathanial Hackett

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweeted out just moments ago that a source of his has indicated that the Broncos are firing Hackett.

Hackett will not even get to finish his first season with the Broncos.

Hackett has been under fire in Denver since the opening week of the season when he made the decision to run down the clock to attempt a game-winning 64-yard field goal. That kick was missed, and things have continued to go downhill since then.

While leading the Broncos to a 4-11 record in his 15 games with the team, Hackett made a plethora of head-scratching decisions, and he was never able to get the fans on his side.

Now, in fairness to Hackett, QB Russell Wilson has been absolute trash this season, and not many coaches would be able to overcome the way he has performed.

Here is the statement that was released by the Broncos on Monday: