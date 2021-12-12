Denver Broncos play touching video tribute to the late Demaryius Thomas [Video]

The NFL world is still coming to terms with the news of the shocking passing of former Denver Broncos wideout Demaryius Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler who called it a career this past summer. He was found dead in his home last night in Roswell, Georgia.

A member of Denver’s 2015 Super Bowl winning squad, Thomas was originally drafted by the Broncos in 2010 with the 22nd overall selection. The former Georgia Tech receiver would go on to have a productive NFL career that spanned nine years, racking up 63 career receiving touchdowns along with 9,763 receiving yards and 724 catches. After his years with the Broncos, he’d later suit up for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

The Broncos played a special video tribute to Thomas prior to this afternoon’s matchup against the Detroit Lions:

Remembering one of the greatest and most beloved players in Broncos history. This one’s for you, D.T. pic.twitter.com/joFVCJEbkE — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021