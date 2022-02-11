in Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos poach assistant coach from Detroit Lions

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are hiring long-time defensive coordinator Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant to assist expected DC Ejiro Evero.

As Noted by Rapoport, Capers has been a DC for four different NFL teams and will bring a great deal of experience to the Broncos.

Capers was a defensive assistant with the Detroit Lions for the 2021 season and his name has already been removed from the team website.

