Denver Broncos poach assistant coach from Detroit Lions

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are hiring long-time defensive coordinator Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant to assist expected DC Ejiro Evero.
As Noted by Rapoport, Capers has been a DC for four different NFL teams and will bring a great deal of experience to the Broncos.
Capers was a defensive assistant with the Detroit Lions for the 2021 season and his name has already been removed from the team website.
Capers leaving the Lions after one season https://t.co/kpzeB38eDB
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 11, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings