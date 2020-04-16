Denver Broncos Pro Bowl LB Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Denver Broncos Pro Bowl LB Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. Miller’s agent told Rapoport that Miller is at home resting and is in good spirits.

Miller, who is 31, had 8 sacks in 15 games for the Broncos in 2019. He has been to the Pro Bowl in 8 of his 9 seasons in the NFL.