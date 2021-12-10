Denver Broncos release final Injury Report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will look to take a step closer to their goals when they host the Detroit Lions.

Just moments ago, the Broncos released their final Injury Report for the week and as you can see, they are rather healthy heading into Sunday’s game.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) DNP Limited Questionable DE Shelby Harris (ankle) DNP Limited Questionable RB Melvin Gordon (hip) Limited Limited Questionable OT Bobby Massie (ankle) Limited Full DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Full Full CB Mike Ford (knee) Full Full OLB Malik Reed (wrist) Full Full DB Caden Sterns (shoulder) Full Full QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia) Full Full FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow) Full Full RB Mike Boone (COVID-19 protocol) Not listed Not listed DB PJ Locke (COVID-19 protocol) Not listed Not listed