Denver Broncos release final Injury Report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will look to take a step closer to their goals when they host the Detroit Lions.

Just moments ago, the Broncos released their final Injury Report for the week and as you can see, they are rather healthy heading into Sunday’s game.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) DNP Limited Questionable
DE Shelby Harris (ankle) DNP Limited Questionable
RB Melvin Gordon (hip) Limited Limited Questionable
OT Bobby Massie (ankle) Limited Full
DL Mike Purcell (thumb) Full Full
CB Mike Ford (knee) Full Full
OLB Malik Reed (wrist) Full Full
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder) Full Full
QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia) Full Full
FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow) Full Full
RB Mike Boone (COVID-19 protocol) Not listed Not listed
DB PJ Locke (COVID-19 protocol) Not listed Not listed

 

