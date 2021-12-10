Denver Broncos release final Injury Report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will look to take a step closer to their goals when they host the Detroit Lions.
Just moments ago, the Broncos released their final Injury Report for the week and as you can see, they are rather healthy heading into Sunday’s game.
|Player
|Wed
|Thur
|Fri
|Game Status
|OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle)
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|DE Shelby Harris (ankle)
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB Melvin Gordon (hip)
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|OT Bobby Massie (ankle)
|Limited
|Full
|DL Mike Purcell (thumb)
|Full
|Full
|CB Mike Ford (knee)
|Full
|Full
|OLB Malik Reed (wrist)
|Full
|Full
|DB Caden Sterns (shoulder)
|Full
|Full
|QB Teddy Bridgewater (tibia)
|Full
|Full
|FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow)
|Full
|Full
|RB Mike Boone (COVID-19 protocol)
|Not listed
|Not listed
|DB PJ Locke (COVID-19 protocol)
|Not listed
|Not listed