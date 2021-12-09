Denver Broncos release initial Injury Report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos will host the Detroit Lions in a game the Broncos must win if they want to improve their playoff chances.

Just moments ago, the Broncos released their initial Week 14 Injury List.

From Denver Broncos:

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb did not practice Wednesday after suffering a shoulder injury against the Chiefs, according to Head Coach Vic Fangio.

Defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday.

Tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and running back Melvin Gordon III (hip) were limited participants. Gordon did not practice last week after suffering an injury against the Chargers. It was the lone game he missed this season. Nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb), cornerback Mike Ford (knee), outside linebacker Malik Reed (wrist), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (tibia) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (elbow).