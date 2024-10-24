fb
Friday, October 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos Release Statement Following Josh Reynolds’ Shooting

In the wake of the recent shooting involving former Detroit Lions and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds, the Broncos have issued an official statement. The incident, which occurred early Friday morning in Denver, left Reynolds with minor injuries after he and two others were followed from a local strip club and shot at.

Here is the official statement from the Broncos:

STATEMENT FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS
“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries. Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

The team has emphasized that Reynolds' injuries are minor, and they are allowing law enforcement to handle the ongoing investigation into the situation. Further updates will likely come as more details are revealed, but for now, the Broncos are prioritizing Reynolds' recovery and the legal process.

Reynolds, who is currently on injured reserve due to a broken finger, did not travel with the Broncos to New Orleans for their last game. Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

This incident has added another layer of concern for the team, but fortunately, it seems that Reynolds will recover from his injuries. The Broncos organization, while keeping a respectful distance from the legal proceedings, is closely monitoring the situation.

