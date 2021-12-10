Denver Broncos to honor the late Demaryius Thomas with helmet decals and video tribute

The NFL world is still coming to terms with the news of the shocking passing of former Denver Broncos wideout Demaryius Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler who called it a career this past summer. He was found dead in his home last night in Roswell, Georgia.

A member of Denver’s 2015 Super Bowl winning squad, Thomas was originally drafted by the Broncos in 2010 with the 22nd overall selection. The former Georgia Tech receiver would go on to have a productive NFL career that spanned nine years, racking up 63 career receiving touchdowns along with 9,763 receiving yards and 724 catches. After his years with the Broncos, he’d later suit up for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

The Broncos will be hitting the field this Sunday against the Detroit Lions, and they’ll be honoring the memory of Thomas with a special video tribute before the game as well as wearing helmet decals:

The Broncos and Lions kick-off Sunday at 4:05 PM EST from Empower Field at Mile High.