Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns fans fight in the stands [VIDEO]

by

With the return of fans to the stands of professional sports venues, there was also going to be the return of some unruliness.

During Friday night’s Game 3 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, a fight broke out in the seats at Ball Arena in Denver that was captured on video. The end result was one fan being bloodied, while a Suns fan yelled “Suns in four!” while holding up four fingers.

Despite another strong performance from newly crowned NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Suns prevailed and have put Denver in an 0-3 hole.

