Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns fans fight in the stands [VIDEO]

With the return of fans to the stands of professional sports venues, there was also going to be the return of some unruliness.

During Friday night’s Game 3 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, a fight broke out in the seats at Ball Arena in Denver that was captured on video. The end result was one fan being bloodied, while a Suns fan yelled “Suns in four!” while holding up four fingers.

nuggets & their fans both taking L’s this series pic.twitter.com/4HjzGSEW0m — gabb goudy ⭐️ (@gabbgoudy) June 12, 2021

Despite another strong performance from newly crowned NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Suns prevailed and have put Denver in an 0-3 hole.