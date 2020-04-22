41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

A depressing last look inside a gutted Joe Louis Arena (VIDEO)

It was the end of an era!

The capital of Hockeytown, Joe Louis Arena closed forever in 2017 after decades of serving as home of the Detroit Red Wings. Countless memories were made under that goofy blue ceiling, including some of the greatest on-ice performances and games that fans of the Red Wings have ever experienced.

Check out some truly jaw-dropping footage captured as the venue was being gutted right before the walls ultimately came down:

The footage is courtesy of YouTube user Urban Pot Farmer

By Michael Whitaker
