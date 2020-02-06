Depressing statistic highlights horrendous lack of Detroit Red Wings scoring

It’s no secret that the Detroit Red Wings just aren’t very good right now. Winless in their past nine, they’ve also not lit the lamp in their past two.

A depressing statistic was recently tweeted out that highlights the futility of Detroit’s offense right now:

In the last 10 games: The Detroit Red Wings: 15 goals

Alexander Ovechkin: 16 goals That's it, that's the tweet. — 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍 𝘿𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙔 (@TheWingerDaily) February 5, 2020

Just….oof.

They’re currently ranked 31st out of 31 NHL teams with a less than spectacular 2.0 goals per game. The 30th ranked San Jose Sharks have a whole half goal more than Detroit at 2.5 per game.

“Every time we think we’ve hit rock bottom we go a little further. We got to stick with it,” forward Luke Glendening lamented following Monday’s 3-0 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. “I thought against the Rangers on Saturday (1-0 loss) we played well. But then we kind of went backwards tonight.”

“I thought we were not very good at all,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We have to understand, if we’re not close to 100 percent our best, we’re not good enough. Some teams can play at 90 or 85 and still skill their way to a win; we’re not doing that. We’ve been back from break and two of the three games we haven’t been close to our best.

The Red Wings will have a chance to get back into the win column (or at least score a single goal) tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.