Derek Carr to sign multi-year deal with New Orleans Saints

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr is signing with the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport reported that Carr is signing a 4-year deal with the Saints. The financials of the deal have not yet been released.

The #Saints are giving their new QB Derek Carr a 4-year deal, source said. With a big QB number coming, they'll make it work with their cap situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

Carr had a strong preference for the Saints throughout the process, and visited the team when he was given permission to seek a trade before his release from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Why it Matters for New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr

