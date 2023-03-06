Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News Reports

Derek Carr to sign multi-year deal with New Orleans Saints

By W.G. Brady
28
0

Inside the Article:

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr is signing with the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport reported that Carr is signing a 4-year deal with the Saints. The financials of the deal have not yet been released.

Key Points:

  • Carr is reportedly signing with the Saints, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.
  • The contract is reportedly a 4-year deal, but the financial details have not been disclosed yet.
  • Carr had a strong preference for the Saints throughout the process, and visited the team when he was given permission to seek a trade before his release from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Why it Matters for New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr

Carr's preference for New Orleans persisted throughout the process. After his unceremonious departure from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, Carr visited the Saints when he was given permission to seek a trade before his release. The Saints needed a starting quarterback and Carr needed a new home. The first QB domino of the offseason has fallen, and it will be interesting to see where things go from here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Red Wings playoff hopes are dwindling by the day
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Red Wings Analysis and OpinionW.G. Brady -

Detroit Red Wings playoff hopes are dwindling by the day

The Detroit Red Wings have now lost six games in a row, and while doing so, their playoff chances have decreased substantially.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.