25.9 F
Detroit
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Derek Jeter falls a single vote short of unanimous HOF selection

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Derek Jeter falls a single vote short of unanimous HOF selection

There was absolutely zero doubt that former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter would be voted into the Baseball...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Police investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery

According to preliminary reports, Hollywood police are investigating former NFL receiver Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home. Cameron...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Did Patriots QB Tom Brady tease future plans?

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots went down against the Tennessee Titans in this year's Wild-Card matchup, ending...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

There was absolutely zero doubt that former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter would be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday evening, the only question was, would the vote be unanimous?

Embed from Getty Images

Well, we now know that Jeter fell one vote short of a unanimous selection into the HOF as he received 396 of 397 possible votes.

Since voters are not required to reveal who they selected for the HOF, we may never know the one person who was dumb enough to leave Jeter off their ballot.

It is interesting to note that Jeter had a career WAR of 72.4 in 20 seasons while Detroit Tigers great Lou Whitaker, who may never get into the HOF, had a career WAR of 75.1 in 19 seasons.

Yeah, something if very wrong with that picture.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Police investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Derek Jeter falls a single vote short of unanimous HOF selection

There was absolutely zero doubt that former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter would be voted into the Baseball...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Police investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery

Don Drysdale - 0
According to preliminary reports, Hollywood police are investigating former NFL receiver Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home. Cameron Wolfe is reporting that there...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Did Patriots QB Tom Brady tease future plans?

Michael Whitaker - 0
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots went down against the Tennessee Titans in this year's Wild-Card matchup, ending their quest for a Super...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia explains why he has yet to hire full coaching staff

Arnold Powell - 0
When it was finalized that Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia and his staff would have the opportunity to coach at the 2020 Senior Bowl,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Blashill gives extremely bleak injury update on F Anthony Mantha

Arnold Powell - 0
Well, this is not what we wanted to hear. According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Anthony Mantha (mid body) will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Flashback: Patrick Mahomes thanks Detroit Tigers for drafting him

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
As you have probably heard, Patrick Mahomes was a pretty darn good baseball player back in the day. http://gty.im/1154485211 In fact, he was so good that...
Read more

The Detroit Tigers have drafted more Super Bowl starting QBs than the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
There have been plenty of awful stats and facts regarding the Detroit Lions throughout the years. After all, they have never even been to...
Read more

Former Tiger J.D. Martinez: Red Sox didn’t cheat

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers fans will surely look glowingly on former Motor City slugger J.D. Martinez's time wearing the Old English D, and how it came...
Read more

Detroit Tigers trade Boston Red Sox for C Jhon Nunez

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, the have traded LHP Matt Hall to the Boston Red Sox for catcher, Jhon Nunez. https://twitter.com/detroittigerspr/status/1218267108758499328?s=21 Nunez, who is 25, batted...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.