Derek Jeter falls a single vote short of unanimous HOF selection

There was absolutely zero doubt that former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter would be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday evening, the only question was, would the vote be unanimous?

Well, we now know that Jeter fell one vote short of a unanimous selection into the HOF as he received 396 of 397 possible votes.

Since voters are not required to reveal who they selected for the HOF, we may never know the one person who was dumb enough to leave Jeter off their ballot.

It is interesting to note that Jeter had a career WAR of 72.4 in 20 seasons while Detroit Tigers great Lou Whitaker, who may never get into the HOF, had a career WAR of 75.1 in 19 seasons.

Yeah, something if very wrong with that picture.