Derek Jeter has perfect response to Carlos Correa’s diss [Video]

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter found himself the target of Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who stated his belief that Jeter wasn’t deserving of the five Gold Glove awards that he won during his Hall of Fame career.

"Derek Jeter no se merecía ninguno de los 5 Guantes de Oro que ganó." "Derek Jeter didn't deserve any of the 5 Gold Gloves he won." -CARLOS CORREA

It wasn’t long before Jeter issued a response, and needless to say, he doesn’t care much for what Correa has to say.

“I don’t know how my name came up,” Jeter said. “It doesn’t even warrant a response.”

Carlos Correa is not worth Jeter's time

Jeter won American League Gold Glove in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010. Correa is currently a free-agent and is expected to earn a hefty contract from whomever decides to sign him.