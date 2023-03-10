Merch
Derek LaLonde gives an update on Red Wings Robby Fabbri

Lalonde is optimistic we'll see Robby Fabbri again this season.

Inside the Article:

Moments ago Detroit Red Wings Derek LaLonde gave an update on Robby Fabbri's injury. LaLonde said Fabbri would not play against the Boston Bruins this weekend but he is expected to return at some point this season.

Key Points:

Big Picture For Red Wings:

These two games against the Bruins this weekend are big ones for the Red Wings as they sit seven points back of the playoffs and the Bruins are the best team in the NHL this season with 103 points. Fabbri was hurt in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks when he suffered a lower-body injury. Fabbri is a big loss for the Red Wings, he returned on January 4th and has played in 28 games scoring seven goals and nine assists so far. In his last five games, he had two assists. The Red Wings will have to rely on the other 12 forwards and even their six defensemen to get the offense going in these two big games.

What they're saying about the Detroit Red Wings:

The buzz on Twitter
