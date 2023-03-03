Derek Lalonde has awesome reaction to Dylan Larkin contract extension

The Detroit Red Wings have signed captain Dylan Larkin to a long-term contract extension, meaning he will remain with the team for the foreseeable future. Head coach Derek Lalonde was overjoyed by the news, saying he jumped two inches in the air with a fist pump because he knows how significant Larkin's signing is. Larkin currently leads Detroit in goals, assists, and points, and has been a great leader both on and off the ice.

“I maybe jumped, athletically, two inches in the air with a fist pump,” Lalonde said. “Just because I know how significant that is. I just enjoy working with him and what we're trying to build here.”

Signing Larkin to a long-term contract extension is great news for the team and its fans. Larkin is a key player for the Red Wings, leading the team in goals, assists, and points, and is also a great leader on and off the ice. Head coach Derek Lalonde's reaction to the news shows just how important Larkin is to the team and its future. With Larkin signed to a long-term deal, the Red Wings can continue to build around him and work towards returning to their former glory as one of the NHL's most successful franchises.

“I think his play speaks for itself,” Lalonde said. “The things we've asked of Dylan in closed doors he's done. He's been a great leader. Sometimes, things have been uncomfortable this year and he's acted accordingly, trying to get this organization to the next level.”

Dylan Larkin By the Numbers

Larkin leads Detroit in goals (22), assists (35), and points (57) through 59 games this season

Larkin has made three All-Star appearances in his career

Larkin leads the Red Wings in games played (563), goals (169), assists (246), points (415), power-play goals (40), power-play points (89), short-handed goals (6), overtime goals (7), and game-winning goals (22) since making his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2015

The Bottom Line – Larkin's signing a crucial step for Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings' signing of Dylan Larkin to a long-term contract extension is a crucial step for the team's future success. Larkin is a key player for the Red Wings, leading the team in multiple categories and showing great leadership both on and off the ice. Head coach Derek Lalonde's reaction to the news shows just how important Larkin is to the team and its future plans.