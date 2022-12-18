Detroit Red Wings News

Derek Lalonde has challenge for Detroit Red Wings players regarding Gordie Howe

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde spoke to the media on Sunday and he revealed a challenge he has for his players. In case you have not been following along with the NHL as of late, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals recently scored his 900th career goal, which places him at No. 3 in NHL history. Of course, Ovechkin still trails Red Wings Hall of Famer Gordie Howe, who is No. 2 on the list, and Wayne Gretzky, who holds down the No. 1 spot on the list. Ovechkin is now just one goal behind Howe on the list, and the Capitals’ next game just so happens to be against the Red Wings.

What challenge does Derek Lalonde have for the Detroit Red Wings?

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Lalonde said “he hopes the players take it a little personal to not let Ovechkin tie or pass Howe against the Red Wings.”

The Capitals will host the Red Wings on Monday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Red Wings have now lost five games in a row, so they badly need to get back in the win column.

