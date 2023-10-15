Derek Lalonde hopes Detroit Red Wings ‘take a little step’ following win over Lightning

In their season-opening loss against the New Jersey Devils, the Detroit Red Wings exhibited an encouraging level of performance, leaving them hungry for more. Just two days later, their determination was rewarded in a thrilling fashion. The sold-out Little Caesars Arena witnessed a scintillating 6-4 victory for the Red Wings over the formidable Tampa Bay Lightning.

Opening Night Excitement

The game was marked by several defining moments, as Daniel Sprong, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond showcased their prowess. Coach Derek Lalonde highlighted Raymond's exceptional performance and praised his contribution to keeping plays alive.

“He’s been buzzing for a while here,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Raymond. “He was really good the other night too. When he is skating like that, he’s keeping plays alive.”

The offense shone brilliantly, and goalie Ville Husso made 21 crucial saves. Despite some room for improvement in managing the game, the Red Wings celebrated a well-deserved win.

“I think we can manage our game a little bit better,” Lalone said. “Even the poise on the goalie pull, we had three or four easy plays but just couldn’t get it out. I’m hoping we take a little step in that and get a little more comfortable in those types of situations.

Bottom Line – Shining in Victory

The Detroit Red Wings' victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning not only displayed their potential but also highlighted the role of emerging talents like Lucas Raymond. While the win showcased their offensive prowess, it also revealed areas for development. Coach Derek Lalonde's insights provide valuable guidance for the team's continued progress. As they prepare for their next game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Red Wings are poised to build on this success and continue their journey towards excellence.