Detroit Red Wings News

Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘Got what they deserved’ against Blackhawks

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Derek Lalonde Detroit Red Wings
Inside the Article
What did Derek Lalonde say after the Red Wings’ loss to the Blackhawks?What’s next for Lalonde and the Red Wings?

It looked like Derek Lalonde and his Detroit Red Wings were going to move to 3-0-1 on the season on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks until it didn’t.

Featured Videos

The Red Wings jumped out to a 2-0 lead and eventually led 3-1 heading into the third period, but the Blackhawks were not about to go quietly into the night during their home opener.

Derek Lalonde Detroit Red WIngs

What did Derek Lalonde say after the Red Wings’ loss to the Blackhawks?

Unfortunately, for the Red Wings, the Blackhawks scored two goals in the third period to send the game to overtime, and they then scored in OT to steal a win at home.

Following the game, Derek Lalonde told reporters that the Red Wings “got exactly what we deserved in the third” after blowing a two-goal lead.

“Executing is all part of want and doing it right,” Lalonde said. “We saw parts of that in the third to give us opportunities to get that fourth goal, but giving up a shorthanded goal, you just can’t do that. It’s all part of it. Some unfortunate growing pains.”

Via Helene St. James – Detroit Free Press

What’s next for Lalonde and the Red Wings?

The Red Wings will have one day to think about how they can do things differently the next time they take the ice as they will have Saturday off.

On Sunday, the Red Wings will return home to Little Caesars Arena, where they will host the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks are currently in sixth place in the Pacific Division as they have a 1-3-1 record to start the season.

Sunday’s game will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit.

Detroit Lions fall to 0-1, D'An...
Detroit Lions fall to 0-1, D'Andre Swift is electric, and Dan Campbell's a bonehead
TAGGED: Derek Lalonde, Detroit Red Wings
Share this Article
Previous Article Halapoulivaati Vaitai Detroit Lions Detroit Lions restructure contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Next Article Russell Wilson Denver Broncos make decision on Russell Wilson’s status for Week 7
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings: Life Without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana
Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos make decision on Russell Wilson’s status for Week 7
Derek Lalonde Detroit Red Wings
Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘Got what they deserved’ against Blackhawks
Halapoulivaati Vaitai Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions restructure contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Lost your password?