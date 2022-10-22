Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘Got what they deserved’ against Blackhawks

It looked like Derek Lalonde and his Detroit Red Wings were going to move to 3-0-1 on the season on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks until it didn’t.

Featured Videos



The Red Wings jumped out to a 2-0 lead and eventually led 3-1 heading into the third period, but the Blackhawks were not about to go quietly into the night during their home opener.

What did Derek Lalonde say after the Red Wings’ loss to the Blackhawks?

Unfortunately, for the Red Wings, the Blackhawks scored two goals in the third period to send the game to overtime, and they then scored in OT to steal a win at home.

Following the game, Derek Lalonde told reporters that the Red Wings “got exactly what we deserved in the third” after blowing a two-goal lead.

“Executing is all part of want and doing it right,” Lalonde said. “We saw parts of that in the third to give us opportunities to get that fourth goal, but giving up a shorthanded goal, you just can’t do that. It’s all part of it. Some unfortunate growing pains.” Via Helene St. James – Detroit Free Press

What’s next for Lalonde and the Red Wings?

The Red Wings will have one day to think about how they can do things differently the next time they take the ice as they will have Saturday off.

On Sunday, the Red Wings will return home to Little Caesars Arena, where they will host the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks are currently in sixth place in the Pacific Division as they have a 1-3-1 record to start the season.

Sunday’s game will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit.