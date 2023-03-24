Derek Lalonde upset at how Detroit Red Wings responded to adversity

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings blew a 2-0 lead before eventually losing 4-3 to the St. Louis Blues, leaving Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde disappointed with the team's handling of adversity. The Wings had a chance to improve their spirits moving forward, but another loss meant they are ruing a missed opportunity. Following the game, Lalonde was upset with the team's inability to bounce back and play the game right instead of feeling sorry for themselves. The Wings have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

Here is what Lalond had to say following the game. (Via Detroit Free Press)

“I'm really disappointed with how we handled the goals against,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “Instead of feeling sorry for ourselves for the next four-to-five minutes after every goal scored, go play the game right.

“It's really tough to judge a game overall when four of their first five chances go in, but I hated the way we handled it, and I hated how we just lost momentum and energy every time a goal went in.”

Big Picture: Red Wings' Struggles in the 2022-23 Season

The Detroit Red Wings are struggling to perform consistently in the 2022-23 NHL season. After winning seven of their last eight games in February, they have since gone 3-10-1. Their latest loss to the St. Louis Blues was especially dreary as they blew a two-goal lead. Lalonde was disappointed with how the team handled goals against, and felt they lost momentum and energy every time a goal went in. With only 11 games left in the season, the Wings are running out of time to show improvement.