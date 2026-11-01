The Detroit Lions found a way to defeat the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings 19-15 on Sunday afternoon, but linebacker Derrick Barnes made it clear that the team’s emotional fourth-quarter response was about much more than winning a football game.

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It was about their injured teammate, Jack Campbell.

Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury early in the fourth quarter and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. As the Lions gathered themselves following the lengthy injury stoppage, Barnes said the sight of his teammate going down provided a powerful source of motivation.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Derrick Barnes Says Jack Campbell Injury Lit a Fire Under Lions

“It was all for him,” Barnes said following Detroit’s victory. “All for the other guys that got hurt too. But when you see your brother go down like that, a fire gets lit in your ass, and it’s time to go.”

Those words offer an emotional glimpse into what Detroit’s defenders were feeling after watching Campbell receive medical attention on the Ford Field turf.

Campbell remained down for several minutes before being immobilized and carted off the field, with teammates visibly shaken by the incident.

As we previously reported following the official injury announcement, Campbell was transported to a hospital for a neck injury evaluation. The severity of his injury had not been confirmed following the game.

For Barnes, though, seeing his teammate in that situation made the task ahead feel personal.

Lions Rally to Beat Undefeated Vikings

The Lions were leading 12-7 when Campbell went down, but Minnesota eventually rallied to take a 15-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Detroit responded with a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams, reclaiming the lead before the defense helped finish off a 19-15 victory that improved the Lions’ record to 5-2.

The win was even more impressive considering the number of injuries Detroit suffered. Safety Brian Branch and edge rusher DJ Wonnum were both evaluated for concussions after colliding late in the second quarter and did not return.

As we covered following Dan Campbell’s postgame remarks, the Lions’ head coach acknowledged just how difficult it was for his players to regain their focus after witnessing Campbell’s injury.

Barnes’ comments provided the perspective of a player who had to do exactly that.

The victory handed Minnesota its first loss of the season and gave Detroit its third consecutive win. But the emotional significance of the afternoon extended well beyond the NFC North standings.

For Derrick Barnes and his teammates, the fourth-quarter fight wasn’t simply about beating the Vikings. It was about fighting for their brother.