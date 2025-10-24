Detroit Lions Defender Says Dan Campbell Is The Best Head Coach He Has Ever Had

When a player speaks from the heart, it usually tells you everything you need to know about their coach. That was exactly the case when Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes joined Good Morning Football this week and opened up about what makes Dan Campbell so special.

Barnes didn’t mince words when describing his respect for the Lions’ fiery head coach.

“No offense to any other coaches, but Dan is probably the best coach I ever had, like, head-coaching-wise,” Barnes said as quoted by Lions on SI.“And he’s just like Shep, you can go talk to these guys about anything, any problems you have. That’s what I respect about them the most.”

Barnes was referring to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who, like Campbell, has earned a reputation as a players’ coach who connects on a personal level.

‘It’s a Beautiful Thing’ Inside Allen Park

For Barnes, it’s not just about X’s and O’s, it’s about trust.

“When you respect a coach and the coach respects you, I mean, it’s a beautiful thing that I can walk up to his office anytime, ‘Hey, what’s going on DB, what’s on your mind?’ And I can express my feelings to him,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

That level of openness and communication has become part of the Lions’ identity under Campbell. The culture in Allen Park is built around honesty, energy, and mutual respect, and it’s showing on Sundays.

A Coach Players Would Run Through a Wall For

Even in tough moments, Barnes said Campbell’s attitude never wavers.

“With Dan, I don’t think there’s any other guy like him, any other coach like him,” Barnes added. “Man, just the joy in his heart. Even when we lose, it’s like he doesn’t skip a beat. He is ready to go, day in and day out, week in and week out.”

That resilience and consistency are a big reason Detroit continues to sit near the top of the NFC standings. The Lions aren’t just winning, they’re playing with purpose, something Barnes credits directly to Campbell’s leadership.