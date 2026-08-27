Two Lions Pass Rushers Unexpectedly Miss Practice

The Detroit Lions were missing two notable pass rushers Wednesday, creating a pair of questions heading into the final days of the preseason.

Derrick Moore and Ahmed Hassanein did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, and Detroit did not immediately provide an explanation for either absence. Pride of Detroit’s Wednesday injury report noted that both players were unexpected additions to the list of those sitting out.

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke with reporters before practice, so he did not have an opportunity to address their absences afterward.

There is currently no reported diagnosis for either player.

That distinction matters.

Two missing edge defenders are worth monitoring. Two injured edge defenders would be a different story, and the Lions have not established that yet.

Derrick Moore Had Been Building Momentum

Moore’s absence is particularly notable because he recently returned from a groin injury that cost him roughly two weeks of training camp and Detroit’s preseason opener.

The second-round rookie wasted little time after returning.

Moore recorded multiple sacks during practice before making his preseason debut Saturday against Washington. He finished that game with a sack, forced fumble and tackle for loss, an encouraging first appearance for a player Detroit expects to become part of its edge rotation.

Campbell liked what he saw.

“That was good to see,” Campbell said following the game.

Detroit had already seen Moore beginning to make up for lost time before Wednesday’s absence. We previously covered Moore’s earlier groin injury and departure from training camp practice, which makes his status worth watching closely.

There has been no report connecting Wednesday’s absence to that previous injury.

Hassanein Has Forced His Way Into the Conversation

Hassanein’s absence carries its own significance.

The second-year edge defender has been one of Detroit’s more noticeable players throughout training camp and made his biggest preseason statement against Cincinnati.

Hassanein recorded two sacks, including a strip sack, and four tackles against the Bengals. His first defensive snap of the night ended with him bringing down Joe Burrow.

It was not an isolated showing.

Campbell has repeatedly praised Hassanein’s effort throughout camp, and we previously examined how Hassanein’s relentless approach caught Campbell’s attention as he competed for a role in Detroit’s crowded defensive front.

That competition is important.

Aidan Hutchinson and D.J. Wonnum sit atop Detroit’s edge group, while Moore, Hassanein, Tyler Lacy, Eric O’Neill and others are fighting for roles behind them. Detroit has enough depth that Campbell acknowledged this week the defensive-line decisions could be among the most difficult on the roster.

For Moore, the issue is getting enough work after already losing part of camp.

For Hassanein, every remaining practice matters in a competition where Detroit may not have room for every deserving player.

Wednesday cost both of them an opportunity.

Lions Need More Information

There is no reason yet to assume something serious has happened.

Moore and Hassanein may return quickly. Their absences could prove minor. Until Campbell or the Lions provide more information, anything beyond that would be speculation.

Detroit’s final training camp practice should offer the next clue.

If both are back, Wednesday becomes little more than a footnote.

If either remains sidelined, the Lions will have a more important question to answer before Saturday’s preseason finale against Indianapolis.

For now, there are two names to watch along a defensive front Detroit can otherwise feel very good about.