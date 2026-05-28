NFL Analysts Are Raving About Lions Rookie Derrick Moore

The Detroit Lions may have quietly landed one of the steals of the 2026 NFL Draft.

At least that is what some NFL analysts are starting to believe about rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore.

The former Michigan Wolverines football standout has already begun drawing major praise following Detroit’s decision to select him with the No. 44 overall pick, and many believe his fit alongside Aidan Hutchinson could eventually become one of the more dangerous pass-rushing combinations in the NFC.

ESPN Analyst Loves Derrick Moore’s Fit in Detroit

According to ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, Detroit may have found the perfect complement to Hutchinson’s skill set.

That is a major reason why Bowen recently labeled Moore one of the best value picks in the draft.

Moore’s production at Michigan steadily improved throughout his college career. After recording two sacks as a freshman and five as a sophomore, he exploded for 10 sacks during his final collegiate season.

What makes Moore especially intriguing is how differently he wins compared to Hutchinson.

While Hutchinson thrives primarily with speed, agility, and bend around the edge, Moore brings a much more physical and powerful style of pass rushing.

That contrast could become extremely important.

Derrick Moore May Unlock Even More From Hutchinson

One of the biggest challenges Hutchinson has faced during his NFL career is dealing with massive offensive tackles who attempt to neutralize his speed with sheer strength and physicality.

That is where Moore’s presence could matter significantly.

Power edge rushers often help create cleaner opportunities for speed rushers across from them because they force offensive lines to absorb physical pressure at the point of attack rather than constantly sliding protection toward the more explosive rusher.

That appears to be exactly what Detroit envisions here.

Moore’s ability to hold his ground physically and collapse portions of the pocket could create more favorable one on one situations for Hutchinson, who already posted 14.5 sacks last season.

If that pairing clicks, Detroit’s pass rush ceiling changes dramatically.

The Biggest Question Is Timing

The real unknown is how quickly Moore adjusts to the NFL level.

Winning with power and leverage can sometimes become more difficult professionally because NFL offensive linemen are significantly stronger, more disciplined, and technically refined than most college blockers.

That reality likely contributed to Moore’s slower statistical development early in his Michigan career before everything finally clicked during his final season.

The Lions do not necessarily need Moore to become a superstar immediately.

But if he can carve out a meaningful rotational role early while continuing to develop physically and technically, Detroit may have found exactly the type of player its defense has been missing.

And if the early praise proves accurate, Lions fans could be talking about Moore a lot this season.