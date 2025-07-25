Michigan’s Derrick Moore Trolls the State of Ohio at Big Ten Media Days

At Big Ten Media Days, Michigan EDGE rusher Derrick Moore took the podium and didn’t flinch when asked about that moment, the infamous flag incident after the Wolverines’ 2024 win over Ohio State.

You know the one: flag waving, trash talk, scuffle at midfield, pepper spray. The chaos went viral, and Derrick Moore’s face was plastered across social media, graphics, and even political rants. But now? Moore’s laughing about it, and taking one final jab at the Buckeyes while he’s at it.

“For, like, a whole month straight, they had a picture of me with the flag on the field. And they pretty much just said, like, criminal or something like that under the picture,” Moore said, as quoted by Wolverines Wire. “And I’m like, bro, wow. I’m a criminal now just because I tried to run around with a flag or flying a flag? I feel like that’s actually crazy.”

Then, with a smirk, he delivered the punchline:

"But all I got to say, man—hey, that's Ohio for you. That's Ohio for you. That's all I can say."

Why It Matters

Moore isn’t just a returning starter, he’s now one of the emotional leaders on a Michigan team gunning for another Big Ten title. And while he admits he could’ve handled the moment better, he also embraces it as part of what makes The Game so intense.

“Looking back on that, I probably got two views on it,” he said. “I feel like I could have did a better job as a leader of not letting that get out like that… But at the same time, I feel like that right there is pretty much why people come to Michigan or Ohio State. It’s because of rivalries and atmosphere like that.”

Moore insisted he wasn’t trying to plant the flag, just take a victory lap with it.

“A lot of people think I was trying to actually plant the flag. I wasn’t trying to plant the flag. I was actually trying to run around the field with the flag. And as I was running around with the flag, I got pushed… I ended up talking trash, next thing next. The flag ended up coming off my head. And a whole scuffle turned out.”

The Fallout

After the altercation, Ohio State players and fans were outraged, leading to everything from media meltdowns to one Ohio lawmaker proposing that flag-planting at Ohio Stadium be made a felony.

Yes, a felony.

That’s the level of salt Michigan left behind in Columbus after back-to-back wins over the Buckeyes.

Moore, of course, became the poster child for that “criminal” behavior. The images, the captions, the outrage—it was all directed at him. But he isn’t losing sleep over it.

In fact, his tongue-in-cheek reaction might just become locker room bulletin board material by November.

What It Means for 2025

Don’t let the smile fool you, Moore’s fired up. He knows how much the rivalry means, and he’s already pointing to the 2025 rematch with Ohio State.

“I feel like that right there is going to be a good lead going into this year again.”

And this time? There may be no flags flying at midfield, but there’s no doubt the Wolverines will be ready to wave the scoreboard if they handle business for a fourth straight year.

The Bottom Line

Derrick Moore isn’t backing down. In fact, he’s having fun with the fallout, because that’s what rivalries are made of. He might not carry the flag next time, but he’s carrying the edge Michigan needs to beat Ohio State again.

And let’s be honest, “That’s Ohio for you” might just become the new rallying cry in Ann Arbor.