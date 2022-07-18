Deshaun Watson plans to sue NFL if suspended for 2022 season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson certainly has a checkered past, as he faced allegations from no less than 30 women who claimed that he was guilty of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. His former team, the Houston Texans, recently settled with all 30 women who made the accusations and also felt that the team looked the other way.

Meanwhile, Watson and his legal team have continuously denied that any sexual contact in the sessions was non-consensual. The Texans, for their part, explained that they were first made aware of the allegations last year and that they’ve supported all investigations.

Of course, there was also the bombshell report from The New York Times released last month that indicated Watson met at least 66 women for massages over a 17-month period and had also been provided an NDA form from the Texans. Meanwhile, the football world awaits an upcoming decision from federal Judge Sue L. Robinson on Watson’s status for the upcoming 2022 season; reports have indicated that the NFL would like to see Watson suspended for the entirety of the campaign.

According to a report from Yahoo NFL writer Charles Robinson, Watson is planning on suing the NFL in conjunction with the NFLPA if indeed he receives a season-long suspension. However, according to new rules in the latest NFL CBA, commissioner Roger Gooddell has the power to modify a suspension if he chooses.

Another note: If Watson ends up incurring the full-year suspension the #NFL is seeking – either from the arbitrator or a league appeal of Robinson’s decision – I’m told his camp and the @NFLPA have already made the decision to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court. https://t.co/KdwXJjhBz3 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 18, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Deshaun Watson could take legal action against the NFL

Watson, who was dealt to the Browns this offseason after sitting out during the 2021 campaign, most recently suited up in 2020 for Houston, tossing 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also racking up 4,823 passing yards.

A decision could come in late July; the Browns happen to start Training Camp on the 26th. For Deshaun Watson, he continues to maintain his innocence.

“I understand that question and I definitely respect it,” he said last month. “I’ve been honest and I’ve truthful about my stance, I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

