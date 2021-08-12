Deshaun Watson questions media prior to Thursday’s practice [Video]

by

Now that the Aaron Rodgers/Green Bay Packers soap opera has slowed down, the attention of the media has shifted back to Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson clearly still wants out of Houston and it sounds like he is getting annoyed with the media following his every move.

Prior to the start of Thursday’s practice, Watson questioned the media members who were filming him.

Check it out.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.