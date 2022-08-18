Deshaun Watson releases statement following breaking news about suspension

Just moments ago, Deshaun Watson released the following statement in regards to the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine handed down to him by the NFL.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support that I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in his statement. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I am away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Statement from Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/LLupFmCAEp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2022

Previous Report:

According to multiple reports, the NFL has announced a decision regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL writer Joseph Pasteris just tweeted out the announcement from the NFL and Watson will reportedly be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. Watson will also be forced to undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and follow their treatment program.

Ironically, Deshaun Watson will return to action for a matchup against his former team, the Houston Texans. That game will be played in Houston.

Source says this is real. 11 games. $5M fine for Watson. https://t.co/SaMjiGlj27 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 18, 2022

Previous Report:

NFL Decides To Appeal Deshaun Watson Suspension

The following statement was issued by NFL PR Spokesman Brian McCarthy following Deshaun Watson’s original 6-game suspension.

“On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, issued her ruling in the Personal Conduct Matter regarding Deshaun Watson.

Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the factual findings of the disciplinary officer are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games. The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee.

The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal.”

Watson, who was dealt to the Browns this offseason after sitting out during the 2021 campaign, most recently suited up in 2020 for Houston, tossing 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also racking up 4,823 passing yards.

