Deshaun Watson reportedly reveals where he wants to play in 2022

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

That is one of the biggest questions heading into the offseason and if Watson gets his way, he will reportedly be playing for the New York Giants with Brian Flores as his head coach.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, “Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team, per sources. Watson “trusts and likes” Flores and has been adamant internally that he’d like to play for him next season.”

Schultz adds that Watson has expressed a “strong desire” to play for the Giants, “ideally with Brian Flores coaching.”

Stay tuned.