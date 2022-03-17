Deshaun Watson sweepstakes reportedly down to two teams

According to reports, the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes is down to two teams.
Adam Schefter is reporting that the Carolina Panthers have been informed that they are no longer in contention, which means the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are the two remaining teams.
Nation, where does Watson play in 2022?
Two teams left for Deshaun Watson are now the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. https://t.co/lfyibM8mpn
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022
