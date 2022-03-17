in NFL

Deshaun Watson sweepstakes reportedly down to two teams

10 Views

According to reports, the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes is down to two teams.

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Carolina Panthers have been informed that they are no longer in contention, which means the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are the two remaining teams.

Nation, where does Watson play in 2022?

