Sharing is caring!

News surrounding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been anything but quiet during the current offseason but Watson himself has been pretty darn quiet.

In fact, Watson had not posted to his Instagram account since March 7th.

But on Friday night, Watson broke his Instagram silence by posting a video to show that he is keeping in tip-top shape for the 2021 season.

Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)