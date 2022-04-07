DeShaun Watson: Tell the truth or not?

A.J. and Matt of Straight Shootin’ really question what the judge was hoping to accomplish in ordering DeShaun Watson to speak to the misconduct he’s been accused of by massage therapists. Will the truth really be told?

Matt Bassin: Harris county district court, Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier, ruled that Deshaun Watson must say whether he had sex with 18 massage therapists. He has to do it. He has to talk, I don’t know how they’re going to know if he’s telling the truth. He might walk right up there and lie his ass off and say, no, I did not, but he has to go up there and talk about it apparently.



A.J. Reilly: Well, I mean, in his introductory press conference for the Cleveland Browns, when they made that trade for him and then signed him to a ridiculous amount of money as well. He said he has never treated women disrespectfully and he was raised by his grandma. Look, you can assume that he is going to do the right thing, but let’s be honest.



You can, you can order him to say whether he did or not do what he’s accused of doing whether or not you get the truth is going to be completely irrelevant. Right? It’s almost like one of those situations where the judge is like, I did my part check.



Right? What happens after this? Not my problem. I did my part. I checked the box. I forced him to say whether he did or not now, could they put him on a lie detector maybe, but are they very reliable? Who knows?



Matt Bassin: No, there’s a reason they’re inadmissible in court. If they were that reliable they’d be very much admissible.



A.J. Reilly: So I really am wondering, what’s the end goal with this? Right? What was the Judge hoping to accomplish?



Matt Bassin: Justice man, the Judge wants justice.



A.J. Reilly: I want a million dollars tomorrow but it isn’t going to happen.



Matt Bassin: I mean, you got 22 different women, who have accused DeShaun Watson of sexual misconduct, many of which he arranged by contacting them via social media.

And so one of the things the Judge wants him to talk about is any language in his contract with the Texans about massages because he figured there would be something in there about the team providing one or whatever it may be. Look, this man is going through DM’s on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik-Tok whatever, and trying to find a massage therapist that way, to me, that already sounds guilty.



That just ain’t a good look, but two Grand Juries have declined to indict him. Why, well, it’s really hard to prove evidence unless you happen to have done a rape kit at the hospital and they save DNA, it’s really hard to provide any kind of evidence one way or the other. So it really is their word versus his. Unless all of these women knew each other and they decided, let’s take this man for his money, you figure that with 22 of them versus one of him, with all their stories being similar, you kind of lean towards, they’re probably telling the truth.



A.J. Reilly: Right.

