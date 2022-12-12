DeShon Elliott has ‘interesting’ way of describing Dan Campbell’s aggressive nature

Ever since his first game with the Detroit Lions, there was no question about it that head coach Dan Campbell was going to be willing to roll the dice if he felt it was something that could benefit his team. On Sunday, during the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell was willing to get risky, and it ended up paying off in a big way. Following the game, Lions S DeShon Elliott had an interesting way of describing Campbell’s aggressive nature during a game.

How did DeShon Elliott describe Dan Campbell?

Following the game, Elliott was asked about Campbell’s decision to throw the ball to RT Penei Sewell with the game on the line, and his response was hilarious.

“Coach Dan got big balls,” Elliott said. “That’s some big balls. I did not expect Penei to get the ball. I thought he was about to go over there to like block for like a run, for like a sweep that way. When he caught the ball athletically, too, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Penei. You’re like that, bro. You’re like that.'”

Nation, how do you feel about Campbell’s aggressive nature during a football game? Do you think it will end up working out or will it bite him in the butt during a big game? Personally, I love it!