Designer releases ‘Reverse Retro’ Detroit Lions jersey [Photo]

If you follow the National Hockey League, you have likely heard of the ‘Reverse Retro’ jerseys that teams are wearing during the 2020-21 season.

With that concept in mind, designer @petemrogers has developed his line of NFL ‘Reverse Retro’ jerseys and as you can see below, he has released the jerseys for the Detroit Lions and the rest of the NFC North.

Nation, what do you think of the Lions ‘Reverse Retro jersey?

nfl reverse retro series: nfc north pic.twitter.com/44LYW5Df7Y — pete jaylen brown all-nba espouser rogers (@petemrogers) February 24, 2021