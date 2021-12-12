Desmond Howard has message for Ohio State fans after they bash him for trolling their team

During Saturday’s Heisman Trophy Ceremony in New York City, Michigan legend Desmond Howard took the opportunity to troll Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes offensive line.

As expected, Ohio State fans took to Twitter to bash Howard, some calling him some choice names and others thanking him for the bulletin board material.

Well, Howard has a message for the angry Buckeyes fans.

I would like to apologize … to everyone who doesn’t have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals. C.J. is good. We good. And that’s all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night.

I’m deeply sorry. Just sick with regret. That so many people choose to stay B I G mad on the internet. Your quarterback is funnier than you, tougher than you. Be more like your quarterback.

Desmond is clearly LOVING this!

I'm deeply sorry.

Just sick with regret.

