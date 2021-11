November 23, 1991: Michigan vs. Ohio State (Yes, it has been 30 years!)

University of Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard had one of the most memorable punt returns in the history of college football. Though the return itself was pretty amazing, it was what Howard did in the end zone following the return that will be etched in our memories forever.

Watch as Howard breaks the hearts of the Ohio State Buckeyes and seals his Heisman Trophy campaign with one punt return!