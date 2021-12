DESMOND!

During Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City, former Michigan legend Desmond Howard took the opportunity to troll Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes offensive line.

Take a listen to what Howard says and just watch the look on Stroud’s face!

Aidan Hutchinson DOES NOT care that CJ Stroud is just feet away. #Heisman pic.twitter.com/iRHd0bp2UO — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 12, 2021