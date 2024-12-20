Despite Dan Campbell Saying Otherwise, Key Lions Player Returns To Practice

In a surprising twist, Detroit Lions offensive guard Graham Glasgow was spotted at practice on Friday, despite head coach Dan Campbell stating earlier in the day that he would be sidelined.

On Friday, Campbell addressed the media and confirmed that Glasgow would remain out, citing ongoing issues that were still being dealt with. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Glasgow suited up and participated in practice, leaving many to wonder if Campbell’s earlier statement was based on an early assumption.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit Free Press, Glasgow was present at the team’s practice session, with only running back David Montgomery being the sole player who did not participate on Friday. Montgomery is continuing to deal with his knee injury, which he suffered last Sunday against the Bills.

Glasgow’s return to practice, while unexpected, could provide a big boost for the Lions, who are facing a crucial stretch in the season as they aim to stay on top in the NFC playoff race.

As the Lions prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Week 16, all eyes will be on Glasgow’s recovery and whether or not he’s able to play in the upcoming game. With the playoff race heating up, his return could be key for the team’s offensive success.