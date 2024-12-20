fb
Friday, December 20, 2024
Detroit Lions

Despite Dan Campbell Saying Otherwise, Key Lions Player Returns To Practice

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In a surprising twist, Detroit Lions offensive guard Graham Glasgow was spotted at practice on Friday, despite head coach Dan Campbell stating earlier in the day that he would be sidelined.

Dan Campbell

On Friday, Campbell addressed the media and confirmed that Glasgow would remain out, citing ongoing issues that were still being dealt with. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Glasgow suited up and participated in practice, leaving many to wonder if Campbell’s earlier statement was based on an early assumption.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit Free Press, Glasgow was present at the team’s practice session, with only running back David Montgomery being the sole player who did not participate on Friday. Montgomery is continuing to deal with his knee injury, which he suffered last Sunday against the Bills.

Glasgow’s return to practice, while unexpected, could provide a big boost for the Lions, who are facing a crucial stretch in the season as they aim to stay on top in the NFC playoff race.

As the Lions prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Week 16, all eyes will be on Glasgow’s recovery and whether or not he’s able to play in the upcoming game. With the playoff race heating up, his return could be key for the team’s offensive success.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
