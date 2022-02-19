Despite ongoing lawsuit, Brian Flores lands new NFL job

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores, who currently has a lawsuit against the NFL, has landed a new job.

Schefter reported on Saturday that Flores has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their new defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

From Steelers:

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

