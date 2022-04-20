Details emerge as to why the Detroit Red Wings fired Al Sobotka

UPDATE:

About three weeks ago, the shocking news broke that the Detroit Red Wings had terminated the contract of long-time Zamboni driver and building manager, Al Sobotka, and for three weeks, we have all wondered exactly why he was let go.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported that Sobotka was terminated because he got “caught peeing in a public place.” Sobotka has filed a lawsuit saying his rights were violated under Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

According to the lawsuit, Sobotka has benign prostate hypertrophy that causes him to have to urinate frequently.

From Detroit Free Press:

On Feb. 2, Sobotka drove one of the Zamboni machines into its garage at Little Caesars Arena after cleaning the ice at the main rink. Sobotka, according to the lawsuit, experienced at uncontrollable urge to urinate. The nearest facility was 60-70 feet away, so instead, Sobotka used one of the drains that lead into a sewer, designed to handle the ice runoff from Zamboni machines. The area is closed to the public, and access limited to the all-male ice crew.

Sobotka was urinating between two Zambonis when he was seen by a male employee.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

This is something completely out of left field.

The Detroit Red Wings and longtime building manager and Zamboni driver Al Sobotka have officially parted ways after 51 years as part of the organization. Sobotka was known not only for driving the Zamboni and his role as the building manager of Joe Louis Arena but for swinging the famous octopus above his head.

Red Wings, longtime operations manager Al Sobotka part ways. Story from @tkulfan https://t.co/5uMh3bDKRk — Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) March 30, 2022

While no reason for their having parted ways was given, The Detroit News confirmed that the long-time Red Wings employee was terminated. Neither side has offered a comment as of yet.