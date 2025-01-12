Details Emerge On What Matthew Stafford Told Rod Wood When He Wanted To Be Traded

In an exclusive interview with Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood revealed the emotional moment when former quarterback Matthew Stafford requested to be traded to a Super Bowl contender. This conversation took place at the end of the 2020 season, as the Lions were embarking on yet another overhaul of their leadership with a new coach and general manager.

A Difficult Request

As noted by Seidel, during a meeting with the Lions' team captains to discuss the upcoming changes, Stafford quietly asked to speak with Wood privately. “He got very emotional and said, ‘I just want to be traded and I don't want to go through another regime change,’” Wood recalled. Stafford’s request was a reflection of his frustration after years of rebuilding and facing leadership changes in Detroit.

A Dream of a Super Bowl

In their private conversation, Stafford expressed his desire to play for a team with a legitimate shot at winning a Super Bowl. “He said, ‘I hope I can go someplace where I can win a Super Bowl, and I hope you can get enough for me that you can win one a couple years later,’” Wood shared. The emotion in Stafford’s voice was clear as he reflected on his years in Detroit and his aspirations for the future.