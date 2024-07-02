in U of M

Details Emerge Regarding Denard Robinson’s OWI Charge

 Former Michigan Staffer Denard Robinson Arrested for OWI

Former Michigan staffer Denard Robinson was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated following an incident in April, according to police reports obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Incident Details

The incident occurred early on April 15 when Robinson, 33, drove his 2023 Jeep Wagoneer onto a median and struck a street sign on Eisenhower Parkway, just west of State Street. Upon arrival, police found Robinson “not responsive,” “asleep at the wheel,” and emitting a “strong odor of intoxicants.” Fire officials were on scene attempting to extricate Robinson from the vehicle. He later became responsive and turned off the vehicle, displaying “several signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment.” Robinson struggled with field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, leading to his arrest.

Robinson’s Role and Reaction

Robinson, nicknamed “Shoelace” during his collegiate playing days, served as an assistant director of player personnel for Michigan’s football team. He was noted for his glassy, bloodshot eyes and difficulty answering basic questions at the scene. At the police department, he refused a chemical breath test and was taken to the University of Michigan medical center. Blood drawn more than three hours post-incident showed Robinson had a blood alcohol concentration of .158 grams per 100 milliliters, nearly twice Michigan’s legal limit.

Facing one misdemeanor count of OWI, Robinson is scheduled for arraignment on July 15 in Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court. His arrest resulted in his departure from his position at Michigan. Robinson’s arrest is his second vehicular incident linked to alcohol impairment; he previously drove into a pond in Jacksonville in 2016, though he was later cleared of DUI charges.

Context within the Program

Robinson is the second Michigan football program member arrested for drunken driving this offseason. Defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested in March for operating a vehicle with a BAC level twice the legal limit and has since been sentenced to 12 months probation after a plea deal. Robinson’s storied career includes being a record-setting quarterback for Michigan and a seven-year tenure in the NFL, further contextualizing the implications of his arrest.

