Details emerge regarding Michigan vs. Michigan State postponement

Early Saturday morning, the University of Michigan tweeted out the unfortunate news that Saturday’s game against Michigan State had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program.

The Athletic has just passed along some details as to what went down.

Here are some of the bullet points, please click here for the full report (paywall):

-Leading up to the weekend, Michigan was already in a precarious situation due to a recent spread of COVID-19 within the program. (4 players unavailable vs. Rutgers earlier in week)

-Midday Friday, Michigan believed they would play as two of those players were expected to return.

-During Friday’s practice, it was discovered that a Michigan starter who played against Rutgers was exhibiting symptoms. The two players expected to return were limited at practice and were doubtful against MSU.

-At that time, MSU was already on the way to Ann Arbor for their shootaround

-Michigan players are tested for COVID-19 and they continue on as planned while waiting for results.

-Test results return between 9-10:30 p.m. ET. Multiple players test positive. This puts Michigan down to five scholarship players available.

-Michigan State first got wind of a possible postponement while at its hotel.

-Big Ten agrees and signs off that it is unsafe to play and the game will be postponed rather than forfeiture.

-Juwan Howard calls Tom Izzo late Friday night and they spoke directly.

-Both teams knew Friday night that the game would not be played.

-Michigan makes the announcement to the public via a tweet at 6:45 a.m. ET.