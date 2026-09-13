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Detroit Lions Inactives List: 5 Players Inactive for Week 1

Sam LaPorta injury update Christian Izien injury Dan Campbell Lions QB2 Brian Branch PUP Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injury update Detroit Lions salary cap Detroit Lions roster moves Detroit Lions Tom Kennedy Natrone Brooks Detroit Lions Inactives Week 1
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The Detroit Lions have made their final game-day decisions for Sunday’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints, and the biggest news is exactly where we expected it to be.

Christian Izien will not play.

Detroit announced five inactive players shortly before kickoff at Ford Field: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, DB Christian Izien, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., LB Jimmy Rolder and DL Mekhi Wingo.

Izien was the only player on Detroit’s final Week 1 injury report carrying a game designation after dealing with a groin injury throughout the week. Dan Campbell had described him as close, but Detroit also has a Thursday night game at Buffalo waiting four days from now.

Apparently, close was not close enough.

Detroit Lions Inactives Week 4 Detroit Lions Inactives Week 5 Detroit Lions Inactives List Week 6 Detroit Lions Week 7 Inactives List Detroit Lions Inactives List Week 9 Detroit Lions Inactives List Week 10 Detroit Lions Inactives List Week 11 Detroit Lions Inactives List Week 12 Detroit Lions Inactives List Week 13 Detroit Lions Inactives List Week 14 Detroit Lions Inactives List Week 16 Lions Inactives List Week 17 Lions Inactives List Week 18 Detroit Lions Inactives Week 1

Lions Make Some Interesting Defensive Choices

Here is Detroit’s complete inactive list:

PlayerPosition
Ahmed HassaneinEDGE
Christian IzienDB
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.CB
Jimmy RolderLB
Mekhi WingoDL

Wingo is probably the most interesting name beyond Izien.

He began the week limited by a groin injury but progressed to full participation Friday and carried no final game designation. His inactive status comes one day after Detroit elevated defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad, making Stille available for the opener. Pride of Detroit noted Saturday that Detroit specifically chose Stille for its Week 1 defensive-line elevation after bringing Levi Onwuzurike back to the practice squad.

Rakestraw and Rolder also practiced fully throughout the week after dealing with ankle and hamstring issues, respectively. Their inclusion on the inactive list therefore looks more like game-day roster management than an injury designation.

Hassanein was not listed on Detroit’s injury report this week.

Derrick Moore Is Ready to Roll

One name that is not on the list is rookie EDGE Derrick Moore.

Moore began the week limited with a hamstring injury but progressed to full participation Friday. That clears the second-round pick to make his regular-season NFL debut behind Aidan Hutchinson in a defensive front Brad Holmes spent the offseason trying to make deeper and more disruptive.

Detroit’s current defensive depth chart places Moore directly behind Hutchinson, while the Lions have D.J. Wonnum, Tyler Lacy and Eric O’Neill available elsewhere on the edge.

The Lions also have all of their primary offensive weapons available. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta are ready to go as Detroit attempts to erase the bad taste left by last season’s 9-8 finish.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.

The injury drama is officially over.

Now comes the football.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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