Detroit Lions Worst Trade of the Last 10 Years

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report just called the Detroit Lions trade that sent Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles the Lions’ biggest misfire of the last 10 years, but the full story is (a little) kinder to Detroit. Do you agree?

Why It Matters

Trading a franchise cornerback in his prime is always risky. Labeling that deal “worst of the decade” raises fresh questions about past front-office decisions—and offers a cautionary tale for Brad Holmes as the Lions sit in a Super-Bowl-or-bust window.

TL;DR

ranked the among the NFL’s worst since 2015. bleacherreport.com Detroit sent Slay to Philly for a 2020 third-round pick (turned into Jonah Jackson) and a 2020 fifth-round pick (turned into Quintez Cephus)

Slay made three Pro Bowls and nabbed a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles.

Jackson became a Pro Bowl guard, but Cephus fizzled, and the Lions ate money on a replacement CB.

Verdict: Bad timing—not necessarily a catastrophic haul—makes the deal look worse in hindsight.

How the Detroit Lions Worst Trade Went Down

On March 19, 2020, GM Bob Quinn shipped Slay—then 29 and loudly unhappy with coach Matt Patricia—to Philadelphia for picks 85 and 166. Detroit flipped 85 in a draft-day package that produced guard Jonah Jackson, while 166 became WR Quintez Cephus.

Kristopher Knox’s list leans on optics: Detroit handed an All-Pro to a conference rival that reached two Super Bowls with him, while the Lions remained stuck in rebuild mode. Slay’s production—three Pro Bowls and a ring—makes the swap feel lopsided.

Jackson started 61 games and earned a 2021 Pro Bowl nod before injuries set in. That alone salvages some value; landing a top-20 guard for half a decade with a mid-third-rounder isn’t nothing.

What Really Went Wrong?

Timing: Slay was dealt in the final year of his deal. Moving him a season earlier—when his cap hit was smaller and his prime fresher—could have netted a Day-2 pick plus a future first. Culture Crash: Patricia’s rocky relationship with veterans forced Detroit’s hand, shrinking its leverage. Double Spend: Detroit paid free-agent CB Desmond Trufant the same $10 million it saved by trading Slay, effectively swapping a star for an injured replacement. prideofdetroit.com

The Big Picture

Brad Holmes has turned the page with savvy trades (Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff + picks) and home-run drafts. Still, the Lions Eagles Darius Slay trade is a reminder: asset-management misfires can echo for years. As Detroit eyes extensions for stars like Aidan Hutchinson and others, timing will again be everything.

Bottom Line

Was the deal ugly? Yes. Slay thrived, and Detroit’s return peaked at an above-average guard. Worst of the decade? Probably not. Call it a cautionary “could-have-been-better” that underscores how far the franchise’s decision-making has come—and how thin the margin for error is when you’re chasing that first Lombardi.