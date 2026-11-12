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Study Says Detroit Is a Hockey Town and Not Much Else

Detroit Red Wings graphic for the WalletHub best sports cities study ranking Detroit 23rd
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A new national study of the best sports cities in America says Detroit is a hockey town, and not much more than that. The city lands 23rd overall, with a second-place hockey grade sitting well clear of where Detroit comes in for football, baseball, basketball and soccer.

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The Detroit Red Wings are one of the hottest sports topics in the city right now, and not only for what happens on the ice. Captain Dylan Larkin has been suspended without pay since Oct. 30 after telling the team he would not play while he waits on a trade, and defenseman Simon Edvinsson is still unsigned as a restricted free agent, with a Dec. 1 deadline to get a deal done if he wants to play this season.

The ranking itself comes from a WalletHub study that graded 399 cities across more than 50 metrics tied to the five largest sports in the country. Kevin Miller of Fox 2 Detroit laid out where Detroit landed on it.

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Nov 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) makes a save against Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What They’re Saying

Ron Wade, clinical assistant professor of sports management at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology, told Fox 2 that the teams fans connect with hardest are the ones that look like the places they play in.

“Some teams do an excellent job of reflecting their city through their marketing, uniforms, in-venue experience and community outreach,” Wade said. “Teams like the Detroit Lions, Seattle Sounders, Vegas Golden Knights and all Pittsburgh pro teams fall in this category.”

Where Detroit Lands on the Best Sports Cities List

Hockey is the outlier. Detroit graded second in the country there, and nothing else came close. Football came in 32nd, soccer 34th, baseball 25th and basketball 22nd.

Read as a ranking of the city’s own five fan bases, that order puts the Red Wings first by a wide margin, the Pistons second, the Tigers third, the Lions fourth and Detroit City FC last. With the Lions carrying the city’s national profile at the moment, 32nd is the number in there that stings.

Top Five Sports Cities

The five cities that graded out best were Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, in that order.

Twenty-third out of 399 cities is not an embarrassment. It is closer to solid. What it is not is the profile of a city that is great at everything, and the part that will not surprise anyone around here is which team carries the rest of them.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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