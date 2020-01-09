30.9 F
Thursday, January 9, 2020
Detroit columnist says Detroit Pistons “must” trade Andre Drummond

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit columnist says Detroit Pistons "must" trade Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is currently mired in trade rumors as the team could potentially be looking to...
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is currently mired in trade rumors as the team could potentially be looking to unload the rebounding specialist.

And according to one Detroit columnist and radio host, that’s something that must happen.

Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News and 97.1 The Ticket’s “Bogey and Wojo Show” wrote that it’s time for the Pistons to punt on the season by trading him.

“The Pistons went as long as they could with Andre Drummond, too long actually. They waited so long, the decision basically has been made for them.

They have to trade Drummond before the Feb. 6 deadline and officially launch the rebuild that owner Tom Gores has steadfastly avoided.”

Forward Blake Griffin is already out indefinitely after going under the knife for knee surgery. The Pistons are a mere 14-24 on the season, and even if by some miracle they were able to qualify for the final playoff spot, it’d be the same story as last season – they’d be a mere appetizer for a superior team.

Do you agree with Wojo that it’s time for the Pistons to deal Drummond?

